Rumphi — Police in Rumphi have arrested 40 year old James Mfune from Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi for cultivating Indian hemp, which is illegal.

Senior Superintendent Charles Mpezeni of Rumphi Police Station said police were tipped-off that the suspect was cultivating Indian hemp in his garden, which prompted police investigation.

"We received a tip from well-wishers that someone was cultivating Indian hemp and we organised an operation which led to the arrest of the suspect and the uprooting of 405 plants of cannabis in his garden.

The suspect planted Indian hemp on an anthill which was in the middle of his maize field. This is where the plants of cannabis were uprooted," said Mpezeni.

The police officer said Mfune was arrested on the spot and charged with cultivating Indian hemp contrary to the Dangerous Drugs Act.

"The suspect is in police custody and has been charged with the offence of cultivating Indian hemp, contrary to Regulation 7 of the Dangerous Drugs Act," he said.

Mfune comes from Chipereka Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in the district.