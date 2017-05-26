Namibia: Disability Forum Condemns Discrimination

MEMBERS of the Disability Network Forum at Walvis Bay are unhappy that although President Hage Geingob has continuously called for every Namibian not to feel left out, most institutions in the country are still unaccommodating to those living with disability.

The forum's chairperson, Tshire Tsauseb, said the issue of 16-year-old Victoria Martin, a Walvis Bay resident living with a disability who was barred from an Air Namibia flight recently, is but one of many examples.

"If the President's call was respected, people living with disabilities would comfortably enter any building without difficulties.

"For example, why are there no financial statements at offices written in braille so that blind people can know how to pay their bills? Why are there no sign language interpreters in offices to aid those who need explanations?

"How do I sit down at a counter of a police station when I want to make a complaint? People can also not enter most buildings," he stressed.

He argued that the country has been independent for a very long time, so disability friendly measures should have been implemented already.

Tsauseb said the treatment Martin was subjected to by Air Namibia sparked frustrations.

"Air Namibia has been around for a long time. Somewhere down the line, they were supposed to start adjusting their aircrafts so that everybody could be accommodated. We are not happy with the apology they gave. It is time everybody starts changing. We are visible, and have been around for a long time. How is it possible that people still do not realise that they are living in a society with disabled people?" He asked.

He added that the forum's members are appealing to all business owners and institutions to start making plans to accommodate them.

Air Namibia's head of communication, Paul Nakawa, last week apologised for the incident involving Martin, saying domestic routes are serviced by the Embraer Rear Jet (ERJ), which does not make provision for wheelchair-bound passengers due to its narrow size, design and weight restrictions.

The aircraft's staircase allows for only one passenger to board at any given time, hence the requirement that every passenger boarding the aircraft climb the staircase on their own without assistance.

Nakawa further explained that the machine used to lift passengers onto the aircraft is only compatible with bigger aircraft (Airbus A319-100 and A330-100) used on regional and international routes.