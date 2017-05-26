opinion

THE ARTICLE published in The Namibian of 18 May, titled "Schlettwein doubts AirNam report", was quite revealing, so was the editorial titled "Country of Spin 'n Win" which exposed the lies.

he airline. Air Namibia is milking taxpayers' coffers like "madness". No economist would make sense of the status quo.

To be in business, which Air Namibia is, one must be competitive. Otherwise, there is no need of keeping such a company afloat. With a mandate to provide air transport services, Air Namibia has failed the nation.

The time has come for Namibians to ask if the company is worth keeping. It has become a liability to the nation. Certainly, finance minister Calle Schlettwein is right in saying the money being spent on Air Namibia bailouts could have served other purposes.

The country could have used that money productively elsewhere. The massive amounts that have been budgeted for Air Namibia from state coffers are just astonishing. What are the economic benefits of pumping such amounts of money into a failed institution?

Undoubtedly, Namibians are getting a raw deal by "throwing good money after bad". Air Namibia is beyond salvation. In the business world, the financial "drainage" experienced by Air Namibia is unacceptable. If Air Namibia was a private entity, it would have closed shop long ago - declaring bankruptcy.

It is not worth saving. From an economic sense, no one can justify keeping a business operation on life support for over a decade. Air Namibia must stand on its own feet - and foot its own bills. It cannot rely on government bailouts every year. Surprisingly, the purported benefits that have been brought by Air Namibia are a big sham.

No one can claim that an establishment is good for business when it cannot sustain itself. The suppliers who depend on Air Namibia could be best served by a performing company, but not one embroiled in a financial mess. Equally, the tourist and business sectors suffer when a failing airline is at their service.

Passengers and investor confidence could be jeopardised. Surely, Air Namibia should be able to pinpoint where the financial losses are coming from. If some routes undertaken by the airline, as pointed out by Schlettewin, are part of the problem, then it's only fair to stop flying those routes.

Should we say Air Namibia is trying to do the same thing over and over, and expecting different results? Is that not the definition of insanity? If anything, Air Namibia must revise its business strategy, and start making a profit.

In economics, they talk of "comparative advantage". The embattled airline can explore the concept to its advantage. Air Namibia cannot stick its head in the sand when faced with the damning reality. The truth is to stop flying routes which are not benefiting the company.

The company cannot be in the red forever. Even a "taxi driver" would stop running routes which are not profitable. That is common sense. Given that Air Namibia cannot even offer quality service within the country, the airline must slow down some of its international operations, and strive to offer the best service at home without being a burden on taxpayers.

If Air Namibia wants to remain in the airline industry, it must start rebuilding its capacity. Unquestionably, the level of incompetence demonstrated by the airline leading to major financial losses cannot be tolerated. The different stakeholders with a vested interest in the airline must be proactive and stop the rot.

Air Namibia is a national disgrace. Namibia cannot afford the waste. Overall, one should commend the finance minister for having that sixth sense - knowing when something smells fishy. With billions spent on bailouts, Namibia deserves to see an efficient and profitable airline.

- Mulife Muchali is a Namibian based in Canada.