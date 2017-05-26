South Africa: Bok Flank Kriel Returns On Lions Bench

26 May 2017

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Sunday's Super Rugby encounter against the Southern Kings in Johannesburg (14:30 kick-off).

Ackermann has made two changes to the team which thumped the Bulls 51-14 at Ellis Park last weekend.

Robbie Coetzee gets a start at hooker as part of the rotation system, while Faf de Klerk starts at scrumhalf in the place of Ross Cronje, who is attending his brother's wedding this weekend.

Wing Ruan Combrinck gets another start after coming into the team at the last minute last weekend.

Meanwhile, Springbok flank Jaco Kriel will make his return to action from the bench should he get a run after a month's injury layoff.

Replacement prop Corne Fourie will also play in his 50th Super Rugby game should he take the field from the bench.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Johannes Jonker, 18, Corne Fourie, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink/23 Sylvian Mahuza

