26 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Three Suspected Poachers Arrested in Zambezi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lugeretzia Kooper

THREE men were arrested on Wednesday night in the Zambezi region for the possession of elephant tusks, parts of a blue wildebeest and a firearm.

Police declined to identify the suspects because they are yet to appear in court.

One of the men is believed to be employed by the agriculture ministry in the Zambezi region, while the other two are school boys aged 18 and 19.

They are expected to appear in court at Katima Mulilo today.

Zambezi regional control warden Morgan Sai-Sai yesterday said the arrests came after they got a tip-off and went to investigate.

"We believe these men were hunting in the Salambala Conservancy because we arrested them in that area. We found the blue wildebeest skin, horns and legs in a bush at a nearby village," he noted.

Sai-Sai said poaching activities peak during winter because the meat does not spoil quickly, and poachers believe they will not be caught becuse of the weather.

"We are on your trail 24/7, make no mistake. We know the hotspots. We also know our prime suspects in some villages. Therefore, I urge the public to continue assisting in our quest to fight poaching in Namibia," he added.

Sai-Sai appealed to the courts to consider that government had spent millions conserving wildlife when sentencing convicted poachers.

"The species in the conservancies in the Zambezi region have been reintroduced by government. Efforts made by government are in vain, as poachers are killing these animals.

"Therefore, I appeal to the courts to take into consideration the fact that government has spent a lot of money to purchase these game species for the benefit of the rural communities.

"Investigations of such cases are even adding to the financial crisis our country is facing because of greedy people," he stressed.

Namibia

Youth Unemployment Shoots Up

The number of employed people dropped to 135 800 in 2016, compared to 206 000 in 2014, resulting in unemployment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.