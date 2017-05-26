South Africa: Populist Leaders Contribute to Crime - MEC Nkosi-Malobane

Populist leaders have contributed to a rise in crime, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said.

Appearing before the Gauteng Legislature's portfolio committee on community safety with a focus on gender violence, Nkosi-Malobane said the Constitution was protecting criminals instead of police.

"You can't even try and extract information even if you know the person is guilty. The Constitution happened. What also happened is Marikana. There was never a debriefing for the police. So police are scared to do their job."

She was responding to a question from African National Congress MPL Jacob Khawe who asked why police were no longer feared in society.

Nkosi-Malobane said populist leaders were also to blame for a rise in crime.

"People who jump onto a platform and say all sorts of things. Populism happened and that is where we are, hence the undermining of law enforcement."

Foreign criminals

Not wanting to be branded as xenophobic, she said some of serious crimes involved foreigners.

"The media will say I'm xenophobic, but the facts say to me that the Hyde Park incident, all those perpetrators were foreign nationals... So populism happened in this country, hence we are where we are. People just decide to say what they want to say."

Five suspects believed to have been involved in a jewellery store robbery at the Hyde Park shopping centre were arrested in April.

At the time, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that the men were Zimbabwean.

Nkosi-Malobane vowed to reduce gender-based crimes by 50% within two years.

"We will ensure that crime is reduced by 50%. Monthly statistics will be sent for analysis," she said.

Drugs and alcohol are still the major contributing factor to crimes, she added.

Interventions Nkosi-Malobane was planning in the next two years would include a central command centre which will be assisted by the Departments Of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Police would also increase visibility at known hotspots with road blocks and stop-and-go controls. She said the department will also focus on taxi violence.

"We are going to have a candlelight march soon with regards to taxi rapes. We are going to reclaim Johannesburg streets. We are also going to be in Sandton.

"People have a perception that professionals don't abuse their spouses, but they do," she said.

