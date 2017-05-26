Liberia: Payowi, GFC Hold Young Women Forum

In continuation of efforts aimed at creating awareness on the importance of women participation in political leadership, Paramount Young Women Initiative (PAYOWI) and Girls for Change (GFC) on Thursday held a one-day forum for young women in Monrovia.

The Executive Coordinator for PAYOWI Facia Harris said the forum was intended to engage young women on the importance of women's participation in politics and leadership.

She observed that many young women do not understand why women's participation in politics and leadership is important; as such, PAYOWI and GFC decided to hold the forum so as to create awareness.

Ms. Harris said they (PAYOWI and GFC) want to close the gap between the older and young women as it relates to being informed on the importance of women's participation in politics and leadership.

"Unlike the older women, these young women need to know the inequality that exists between men and women and how it can be addressed. This will help them to make informed decision at the polls during the upcoming elections," she noted.

Ms. Harris argued that when men continue to dominate in politics and leadership, they will not prioritize issues that affect women; as such, women need to be given equal opportunity to participate in leadership.

She lauded the Embassy of Sweden and UN women for supporting the two-month project.

Ms. Harris said during the two months period, PAYOWI created awareness among high school and university students, particularly first time young women voters, various communities and groupings in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

In an overview, Ms. OrethaBangurah, Program Director for GFC said the forum was intended to engage young women to discuss the barriers affecting women participation in politics and leadership.

As for Ms. Kula Fofana, Assistant Youth and Sports Minister, she said it is important for women to identify and speak out against those things that prevent or hinder them from participating in politics and leadership.

She said like men, women have the right to participate in leadership, and denounce the saying that women have failed and cannot be trusted with leadership.

"Since Liberia was founded, we have had over 20 men who have led this country and only one woman... so you can't say we have failed when only one woman has been in leadership... this is not a fair characterization. If you want to do this, allow the same number of women to lead Liberia then you can do so," Miss Fofana stressed.

Earlier, Assistant Labor Minister Atty. Moriah Yeakula said women should not allow men to look down on them or say negative things about them.

She argues that whatever men can do, women are even do it better.

The forum was held under the Theme: "Young Women Political Participation and Leadership: Promoting Women's Political Participation." Over 50 young women across Monrovia attended the forum.