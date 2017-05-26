26 May 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: U.S.$25 Million Investment Deal Submitted

Tagged:

Related Topics

By N.dweh Nimely

A bill seeking ratification from the Legislature has been submitted by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The bill title 'Investment Incentive Agreement or (IIA), is between the Government of Liberia and the RIA Resort. It is in the amount of US$25,000,000 (United States Dollars Twenty Five Million) and has a fifteen years terms agreement.

Already, President Johnson-Sirleaf informed the Legislature that Twenty Million United States Dollars has been made in total investment, with anticipation of additional five million to be made for the completion of the hotel. The agreement she told lawmakers is geared towards the construction of a five star hotel and resort facilities on the leased area acquired from a lease agreement entered into between the Investor and the RIA for a period of 30 years.

The purpose of the investment, she added is to boost the private sector, as well as facilitate the growth and development of travel and tourism in the country.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said the initiative is intended to create jobs, showcase and encourage Liberia's art and craft sector, preserve the country's originality, revive financial wealth and promote economic development and sustainability.

According to her, the agreement is in line with Liberia's relevant laws and public policy appertaining compliments and the development plan of the hotel and resort sector of Liberia and to attract tourists.

President Sirleaf explained that as government commits to creating jobs and a sustainable economic environment, the passage into law of the agreement will demonstrate the country's commitment and implementation in its development endeavor.

Liberia

Israeli Premier, UN SG Expected At Summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.