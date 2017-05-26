Liberia: House Divided

The House of Representatives appear to be divided over support for Vice President Joseph Boakai's presidential bid.

Unlike the Liberian Senate, the Representatives are divided as to whether they should give overwhelming support to the presidential bid of Unity Party Standard Bearer, Joseph N. Boakai in the pending October 10, 2017 elections.

Few weeks ago, 19 out of 30 senators endorsed Boakai's presidential bid on grounds that he's best suited to be the country's next president.

This means that 11 senators do not believe in a Boakai's presidency for Liberia.

On Thursday, 31 out of 73 members of the House of Representatives predominantly from the Unity Party endorsed the Vice President as their candidate for the ensuing elections. Forty-two representatives are not part of the endorsement, which indicates that Boakai does not have the support of majority members of the House of Representatives.

These endorsements from both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate also suggest that Boakai has won the support of 50 out of 103 members of the Liberian Legislature.

In their endorsement statement Thursday at the Capitol, the 31 Representatives led by Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay said their support is real because they trust the Vice President's capability in leading the country.

Although the UP-led government has been criticized for doing little to improve the country and its people, but the 31 representatives told the gathering that they were endorsing Boakai for continuity because over the last 10 years the country has witnessed tremendous social-economic and political transformation under the ruling party.

The Representatives said they are mindful that such gains and success can only be sustained if the right leadership with a proven track record of patriotism, integrity and selflessness can be elected and entrusted with the Presidency of the country.

"Concerned, that His Excellency Ambassador Joseph NumahBoakai, Sr. Vice President and Standard Bearer of the Unity Party (UP) possess the necessary moral, leadership and technical competence to ensure economic prosperity for all Liberians, promote genuine reconciliation, a thriving democracy, and sustained peace and security," the representatives said.

In response, Vice President Boakai thanked the Representatives for their support.

The Vice President said he believes in the representatives because they are stakeholders in their respective districts.

The representatives, who endorsed Boakai include Price K. Moye, Edward Karfiah, Togba J. Mulbah and Corpu G. Barclay of Bong all of the Unity Party, Haja Fata Siryon, S. GayahKarmo, independent Representatives of Bomi County, Malai G. Gbogar, PUP, Gertrude T. Lamin of Gbarpolu (UP) of Gbarpolu, Mary M. Karwor (UP), Marias T. Waylee (UP), Zoe Emmanuel Pennue (IND), Nuumalin T.H. Bartekwa (UP) and Clarence Massaquoi (UP).

Others are Mariamu B. Fofana (UP), Francis S. Nyumalin (ULD), Julie F. Wiah (IND), Emmanuel Nuquay (PUP), Ben A, Fofana (UP), Stephen S. Kafi (UP), Ballah G. Zayzay (UP), Roland Opee Cooper (PUP), MantenokayTingban (UP), Garrison Yealue, Jr. (PUP) and WorleaSaywahDunah (PUP).

Others are Larry P. Younquoi (UPP), Prince O. Tokpah, Henry B. Fahnbulleh (UP), Josephine G. Francis (UP), Sekou S. Kanneh (UP), Edwin Melvin Snowe (UP), Matthew G. Zarzar (UP) and Christian S. Chea, Sr.