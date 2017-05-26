26 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Competition Commission Deputy Held At Gunpoint After Landing At OR Tambo

The Competition Commission on Friday confirmed that its deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu was the victim of an armed robbery.

Ratshisusu was held at gunpoint at the entrance of his complex in Midrand on Thursday night, after getting off a shuttle from OR Tambo International Airport, commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said.

He was returning from a SADC competition meeting in Botswana.

"It seems he was followed from the airport."

His belongings were taken but he was not harmed.

On Thursday night, Ratshisusu tweeted: "Just been robbed at gunpoint from the airport, on Africa Day. Criminals terrorising us @MbalulaFikile Matter reported to @SAPoliceService"

Ngwema said the commission had activated the "relevant security interventions".

Ratshisusu joined the commission's mergers and acquisitions division in 2004. As deputy commissioner, he was responsible for the commission's investigative and enforcement activities.

It was not immediately clear whether the armed robbery was linked to his work in anyway.

The police were investigating.

Source: News24

