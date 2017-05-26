Liberia: Support for Boakai Grows At Capitol

Photo: Liberia Government

Members of the 53rd National Legislature.

Thirty-one (31) members of the House of Representatives, who are partisans of the ruling Unity Party and other political parties, as well as independent representatives, have endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, in the rotunda of the Capitol Building.

The Representatives and the already 19 Senators (who pledged their support to the VP Boakai two weeks ago) make up 50 of the 103 Representatives and Senators, and constitute 48 percent of members of the House of Representatives and Senate.

On Thursday, May 25, on Capitol Hill, the lawmakers under the banner of 'the Like-Minded Members of the House of Representatives' pledged their support to the Vice President through a resolution.

In their support resolution, the 31 Representatives said they are "convinced that Veep Boakai possesses the necessary moral, leadership and technical competency to ensure economic prosperity for all Liberians, promote genuine reconciliation, a thriving democracy, and sustained peace and security."

The resolution added: "Cognizant that Veep Boakai has the most experience and is the best alternative preserving the gains realized, which are aimed at further enhancing economic prosperity for all; and now, therefore, we, the undersigned and duly elected Representatives from 33 electoral districts, do hereby endorse the presidential bid of Veep Boakai, and vow to deploy all personal resources at our disposal to ensure a resounding victory at the October 10 polls."

Representatives who endorsed Veep Boakai included Representatives Prince Moye (Bong County #2, UP); Edward Karfiah (Bong County #5, PUP); Tokpah Mulbah, (Bong County, #1, PUP); Corpu Barclay (Bong County, #7, UP); Haja Fata Siryon (Bomi County #3, IND); S. Gayah Karmo (Bomi County #2, IND); Malai Gbogar (Gbarpolu County #2, PUP); Getrude Lamin (Gbarpolu County #3, UP); Mary Karwor (Grand Bassa County #2, UP); Marais Waylee (Grand Gedeh County #2, UP); Zoe Pennue (Grand Gedeh County #1, IND); and Numene Bartekwa (Grand Kru Couty #2, UP).

Others are Representatives Clarence Massaquoi (Lofa County #3, UP); Mariamu Fofana (Lofa County #4, UP); Francis S. Nyumalin (Lofa County #1, UDL); Julia Wiah (Lofa County #2, IND); Ben Fofana (Margibi County #4, UP); Stephen Kafi (Margibi County #3, PUP); Ballah Zayzay (Margibi County #2, UP); Roland Opee Cooper (Margibi County #1, PUP); Mantenokay Tingban (Nimba County #9, UP); Garrison Yealue (Nimba County #4 PUP); Worlea Saywah Dunah (Nimba County #7, UP); Larry Younquoi (Nimba County #8, UPP); Prince Tokpah (Nimba County #2, PUP); Henry Fahnbulleh (Montserrado County #4, UP); Joseph Francis (Montserrado County #1, UP); Sekou Kanneh (Montserrado County, #2, UP); Edwin M. Snowe (Montserrado County #6, IND); Matthew Zarzar (Sinoe County #3, UP) and Christian Chea (River Gee County #2, UP).

In response to the resolution, Boakai thanked the lawmakers, and said the endorsement is unprecedented.

He frowned on those who said the numerous endorsements are not significant, adding that "it matters most, because each lawmaker has a constituency."

For his part, House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay thanked the 31 Representatives who pledged their support to the presidential bid of the Vice President. The Speaker is a founding member of the People's Unification Party (PUP), which is in a collaboration with the UP.

He promised to remain a unifier and peaceful go-between for the Boakai lawmakers and the other 42 members of the House of Representatives who are yet to pledge their support in public.

The Speaker, meanwhile, said the House will continue to engage the Executive to implement fundable and executable projects.

Meanwhile, UP Chairman Wilmot Paye said Vice President Boakai will be the third "Joseph" to become the President of Liberia, "and he will follow the nobility of former Presidents Joseph J. Roberts and Joseph Cheeseman."