26 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 50 Couples Seek Divorce Daily in District

By Isaac Otwii

Kole — At a fee of only Shs50,000, at least 50 couples in Kole District storm the sub-county headquarters everyday seeking divorce certificates.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Wednesday, Mr Peter Odyek, the Kole District probation officer, said his office was receiving at least 53 couples from several sub-counties seeking the divorce certificates.

Odyek says the high figures reflect the instability in marriages today and the lack of commitment by spouses. He says this scenario should not be taken lightly for the sake of the children involved in these unstable families.

Mr Peter Ocen Akalo, the Kole County South Member of Parliament, says growing up in a broken home has an impact on children's behaviour and this could affect them in future.

