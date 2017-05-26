Liberia: 'Indecent and Insane'

The Chief Elder of Liberia, Boakai Zulu has cataloged men who beat on their wives as 'insane'.

According to him, those who take advantage of their women based on their strength are not decent and need to desist.

He urged men to stop abusing the rights of women and consider them as their friends and mothers.

"We men should take all women as our mothers, because without them, we are nothing, they are not beating drums. Only crazy men can beat on women," he said.

He spoke on behalf of Chief Zanzar Karwor, Head of the National Traditional Council of Liberia at the 'All men conference' in Monrovia on May 25, 2017 organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The conference which was intended to elevate the advocacy of gender equality and women empowerment at a different level- that all men will engage each other to solicit and increase the support of men's involvement to promote and encourage Gender Equality and women empowerment.

Chief Zulu, who is the head of all Elders in Liberia, said in the past, women were not members of the traditional council, but they (Traditional Council) have known the importance of women, and they are now part of the council.

Pointing out, Chief Boakai Zulu noted that it is absolutely wrong to axe women out of decision making, noting, that traditional men value their women, because they are mothers to all men and it is about time for every man to follow suit.