25 May 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Turnkey Fish Processing Plant Opens in Elmina

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A Turnkey Fish Processing Plant, constructed by Expotec International Limited of India at a cost of US$7.48 million, with funding from the EXIM Bank of India, has been opened at Elmina in the Central region.

The ultra-modern Plant has facilities for descaling, gutting, filleting and packaging of fish and a blast freezer.

Other facilities at the plant are a cold storage facility with a capacity of 100 metric tons, an ice block plant, a waste processing component for producing fish and animal feed, clinic, canteen and a crèche.

The Plant was inspected by the sector Minister, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, accompanied by the Deputy Central Regional Minister, Hon. Thomas Agyei Baffour and the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Municipal Chief Executive, Nana Appiah Korang.

Speaking at the ceremony, yesterday, to open and formally hand over the Fish Processing Plant to the management team, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD), Mrs Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, lauded the project for the benefits it would bring to local fishermen in terms of post-harvest handling, improvement in the quality of fish caught and better returns for their catch as they could now carry ice along for fishing, process and freeze their catch and put them in cold storage.

Mrs Quaye noted that development projects for the fisheries sector, which included the development of fishing harbours, provision of cold storage facilities and landing sites, and the establishment of the Anomabo Fisheries College, signified the commitment of Government to improving the wellbeing of fishing communities by creating the enabling environment that would create jobs and wealth for themselves, their children and their dependants.

She disclosed that Government had engaged a Ghanaian Management team, Raphael Spectrum Company Limited, to work with the contractor for a six-month supervisory period after which government would fully take over.

She, therefore, charged the management of the facility to put in place sound management systems to effectively manage the facilities and keep its standards.

The Fisheries Minister later paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamena Duncan, who applauded MOFAD for providing the fish processing plant which, he said, would ensure that during the bumper season, fishermen would be able to make profits on their catch to improve their livelihoods.

The Fisheries Minister also called on the Omanhene of the Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kwadwo Conduah VI, at his palace.

Nana Conduah commended MOFAD for the various positive interventions being made to enhance the development of the sector.

Nana Conduah, however, urged the Fisheries Ministry to procure the services of specialists to test the fishes harvested from the sea, in order to check the activities of some recalcitrant fisher folk who continued to use dangerous chemicals to degrade the marine environment.

He advised the ministry to collaborate with the chiefs along the coastline to help in the fight against the use of chemicals in fishing, and pledged his continuous support to the cause.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah)

Ghana

Davido, Falz, Tiwa Savage Arrive in Ghana Ahead of Ghana Meets Naija Concert

Nigerian artistes Davido and Tiwa Savage have arrived in the country ahead of this Saturday's Ghana Meets Naija Concert… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.