The Tuks Womens Rugby Sevens side made history this week when they beat Sweden's Jesters to win the Stanislas Sevens Tournament in Nancy, France.

An elated Riaan van der Merwe (head coach) described it as the team's best result since 2002. The Tuks players dominated the tournament, scoring 168 points and only condeding 27 in their six games.

In the quarter-final Tuks outplayed the French Military side to win 35-10; in the semi-final they routed Sweden's national side 33-0 and in the final, they beat the Jesters by 17-12.

Nadine Roos (11 tries), Xandrea Breitenbach (seven) and the captain, Libbie Janse van Rensburg (six) were the players whose fleet-footedness caught their opponents off guard time and time again.

According to Van der Merwe, the Jesters coach told him afterwards that he couldn't believe how the Tuks players have matured in their approach to the game since the last tournament.

'He has described us as one of the most skilled teams which I view as quite a compliment as the players have really put in a lot of hard work and dedication over the last few months to lift the standard of their game.

'What definitely contributed to our success is the passion the players showed throughout the tournament. It was a case of one for all and all for one. They played every game with the goal to make Tuks proud.'

The Jesters captain also praised the Tuks team: 'It is exciting to see how Tuks are able to keep on identifying new talent and help them become really competitive players. It means a lot for sevens rugby.'

Van der Merwe said the role of the of the team's sponsor, DeltaDrone, should not be underestimated. If it was not for their support and vision the team would never have dreamt of winning an international tournament.

Janse van Rensburg described captaining the Tuks team as one of the biggest honours of her playing career. 'It is difficult to describe how it feels to captain a team where every player had the same goal and that was to win. We realised from the start it would be foolish to think about contesting the final. So we took it game for game. I can honestly say that everyone gave their 100% each time we took to the field. Every victory motivated us more and brought us closer to fulfilling our dream.

'I must thank our coaching team, Riaan van der Merwe, Konrad Lotter and Wynand van Wyk, for how they prepared us for this breakthrough moment. Their passion was addictive.'

According to Janse van Rensburg she and teammates now realise that they are good enough to win internationally if they keep on putting in the long hard hours.