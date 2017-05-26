Ghana: President's Nominee for Bongo DCE Confirmed

press release

The President's nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Bongo District in the Upper East Region has been confirmed at an emergency meeting called by the Assembly for that purpose.

The new DCE, Hon. Peter A. Ayinbisa polled 46 "YES" votes against 7 "NO" votes out of 54 members of the Assembly present and voting and thus secured 85.18 per cent endorsement from the house. However, one void vote was also recorded in the process. Hon. Ayinbisa is a long standing member of the Assembly representing the Sanabisi Electoral Area and was also the Deputy Chairman for the Assembly's Finance and Administration Subcommittee.

Until his appointment by the President and subsequent confirmation by members of the Assembly, Hon. Ayinbisa was the Bongo Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and also an accountant with the Sirigu Senior High School with several years of experience on the job.

Having been sworn into office by the Upper East Regional Minister, the DCE thanked the President for seeing some abilities in him that could help his course in administering the country and thus appointing him to lead the Bongo District. He assured the President "I will not let you down and will do everything humanly possible to prosecute your agenda for change and transformation in the Bongo District".

Hon. Ayinbisa also commended the assembly members for accepting his nomination and thanked his party's constituency and regional executives for their support from the time of his nomination to date. He also acknowledged the support and fatherly counsel he received from the Paramount Chief of Bongo and pledged to collaborate and work closely with the Bongo Traditional Council to achieve the needed development for the area.

He however made a passionate appeal to the Bo-Naba, his Divisional and Sub-chiefs to ensure the ready release of lands for the execution of public projects noting that, the time had come for the traditional authorities and land custodians to discard their huge compensation demands for land acquisition by state agencies and other development partners saying such tendencies will always drive away agents of development.

Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson A. Bukari in his remarks to the house charged the DCE to work closely with all members of the Assembly and said he himself will also be observing the output of the DCE and that, he will not hesitate to advice and provide some assistance when the occasion demands so. He also dropped the hint that government was working out the necessary paper works to pave the way for the election of MMDCEs in year 2019.

Meanwhile, the Assembly earlier on elected Hon. Duke A. Anaba, a government appointee as its Presiding Member (PM) for the next two years. The new PM hails from the Bongo Nayiri area and works with an Accra-based company known as Hydronomics Company Ltd.

Source: ISD (Peter Atogewe Wedam)