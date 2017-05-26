South Africa's Super Cop - the Top Cases Piet Byleveld Helped Crack

analysis

Piet Byleveld died earlier this week after a "short but brave" battle with cancer. His career and the criminals he brought to book reads like something out of a gonzo novel. If America is paying attention, this will be streaming on Netflix in the near future. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

If Piet Byleveld was an American, Netflix would have lined up by now to make a TV series about his life. Heck, they might still do it, bad accents and all. South Africa's very own super sleuth had one heck of a reputation and an even more impressive track record.

Byleveld, 68, died earlier this week after a "short but brave" battle with cancer. To his family, he was much more than a super cop and they have all spoken fondly of the family man who will be sorely missed.

To many South Africans - and fans of true crime around the world - he will forever be remembered as one of the best detectives ever to have the job. He had a 99% success rate in a career that spanned almost 40 years.

His profile reads like something out of a gonzo script. A chain smoker who mixed headache powder...