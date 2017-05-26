25 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa's Super Cop - the Top Cases Piet Byleveld Helped Crack

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Piet Byleveld died earlier this week after a "short but brave" battle with cancer. His career and the criminals he brought to book reads like something out of a gonzo novel. If America is paying attention, this will be streaming on Netflix in the near future. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

If Piet Byleveld was an American, Netflix would have lined up by now to make a TV series about his life. Heck, they might still do it, bad accents and all. South Africa's very own super sleuth had one heck of a reputation and an even more impressive track record.

Byleveld, 68, died earlier this week after a "short but brave" battle with cancer. To his family, he was much more than a super cop and they have all spoken fondly of the family man who will be sorely missed.

To many South Africans - and fans of true crime around the world - he will forever be remembered as one of the best detectives ever to have the job. He had a 99% success rate in a career that spanned almost 40 years.

His profile reads like something out of a gonzo script. A chain smoker who mixed headache powder...

South Africa

Six Member Team for Mountain Bike World Champs

A six-strong South African side has been named to do duty at this year's UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.