26 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: BIRS Seals 4 Banks Over N1.5 Billion Unremitted Tax

By Hope Abah

Makurdi — The Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) yesterday sealed off four banks in Makurdi metropolis over un-remitted Personal Income Tax of N1.5billion.

Chairman of the Board, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, who led the operation to seal the financial institutions, said that it was necessary to take the action in order to generate revenue for the state government to augment its federal accrual.

Orubibi, brandishing an order obtained by the BIRS from a High Court sitting in Makurdi, said that the board acted in line with section 104 of the Personal Income Tax (as amended) and section 41 (1, 3, & 4) of the Benue State Internal Revenue Administration Law of 2015.

