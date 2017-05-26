Nigeria: Sema Celebrates Birth of 100 Babies in Yobe IDP Camp

Damaturu — Yobe State Emergency Management Agency has celebrated the birth of 100 babies by internally displaced women in Pompomari IDP Camp, Damaturu.

The Executive Secretary, SEMA, Musa Idi Jiddawa, said the children, 57 males and 43 females were issued birth certificates.

He said the agency decided to make the grand celebration to tell the world that the children born in the camp have "dignity and value is of equal standard, or even more than of many children born in their homes."

He said the agency would continue to cater for the needs and welfare of the IDPs, while commending Governor Ibrahim Gaidam for the tireless support and welfare of the displaced Persons in the state.

Jiddawa also commended donor agencies, media and philanthropists for their support.

The grand celebration took place in the Pompomari Camp premises were children dresses, wrappers and food were distributed to the mothers.