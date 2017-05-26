26 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sema Celebrates Birth of 100 Babies in Yobe IDP Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — Yobe State Emergency Management Agency has celebrated the birth of 100 babies by internally displaced women in Pompomari IDP Camp, Damaturu.

The Executive Secretary, SEMA, Musa Idi Jiddawa, said the children, 57 males and 43 females were issued birth certificates.

He said the agency decided to make the grand celebration to tell the world that the children born in the camp have "dignity and value is of equal standard, or even more than of many children born in their homes."

He said the agency would continue to cater for the needs and welfare of the IDPs, while commending Governor Ibrahim Gaidam for the tireless support and welfare of the displaced Persons in the state.

Jiddawa also commended donor agencies, media and philanthropists for their support.

The grand celebration took place in the Pompomari Camp premises were children dresses, wrappers and food were distributed to the mothers.

Nigeria

Court Dissolves 20-Year Marriage Over Poor Sexual Performance

Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday dissolved a 20-year-old marriage between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.