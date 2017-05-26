25 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Net1 - Lipstick On a Pig or a Fundamental Shift?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Magda Wierzycka

Net1 has announced that its long-standing CEO, Serge Belamant, will retire at the end of May 2017 as a consequence of pressure from certain of the company's shareholders. The news was greeted positively by all market participants, although it is probably meaningless to most social grant recipients.

On a positive note, news of Serge Belamant's retirement does show that shareholder activism can be deployed in a constructive way and that shareholders are not just passive passengers when it comes to influencing the strategy of a business. Hopefully, it also signals a true potential for the transformation of Net1's business practices which, in a nutshell, amount to financial exploitation of the poor.

On the other hand, this might be a purely cosmetic exercise designed to take the pressure off Net1.

Buried in the detail of the announcement of the resignation are the following gems:

Net1 appointed Herman Kotzé, its current Chief Financial Officer, to the position of the CEO effective 1 June 2017. Kotzé has been with Net1 for over 18 years and has been its CFO since 2004. He has been instrumental in the design and execution of Net1's strategy to date. He stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Belamant in explaining that...

South Africa

National Defence Force Accused of Attempting Illegal Evictions

The SANDF is trying to illegally evict around 600 people living on a run-down military base in Marievale, east of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.