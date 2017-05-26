South Africa: Net1 - Lipstick On a Pig or a Fundamental Shift?

analysis

Net1 has announced that its long-standing CEO, Serge Belamant, will retire at the end of May 2017 as a consequence of pressure from certain of the company's shareholders. The news was greeted positively by all market participants, although it is probably meaningless to most social grant recipients.

On a positive note, news of Serge Belamant's retirement does show that shareholder activism can be deployed in a constructive way and that shareholders are not just passive passengers when it comes to influencing the strategy of a business. Hopefully, it also signals a true potential for the transformation of Net1's business practices which, in a nutshell, amount to financial exploitation of the poor.

On the other hand, this might be a purely cosmetic exercise designed to take the pressure off Net1.

Buried in the detail of the announcement of the resignation are the following gems:

Net1 appointed Herman Kotzé, its current Chief Financial Officer, to the position of the CEO effective 1 June 2017. Kotzé has been with Net1 for over 18 years and has been its CFO since 2004. He has been instrumental in the design and execution of Net1's strategy to date. He stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Belamant in explaining that...