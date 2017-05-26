26 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Plastic Artist Displays Iron Sculpture At Luanda Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan plastic artist, Hildebrando de Melo, displayed on Thursday an iron sculpture in front of Luanda?s ?04 de Fevereiro? International Airport to celebrate Africa Day marked on May 25.

According to a press note that reached Angop on Wednesday, the event aimed at reminding the passengers and users of the airport the Africa Day during their stay in Angola.

Hildebrando de Melo was born in Bailundo city, central Huambo province. He studied paintings in Lameiras association, Vila Nova de Famalicão city, Portugal.

Angola

Parliament Passes Local Power Law

The National Assembly Thursday in Luanda general and unanimously passed into law the Local Power bill and the draft on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.