Angola: Plastic Artist Displays Iron Sculpture At Luanda Airport

Luanda — The Angolan plastic artist, Hildebrando de Melo, displayed on Thursday an iron sculpture in front of Luanda?s ?04 de Fevereiro? International Airport to celebrate Africa Day marked on May 25.

According to a press note that reached Angop on Wednesday, the event aimed at reminding the passengers and users of the airport the Africa Day during their stay in Angola.

Hildebrando de Melo was born in Bailundo city, central Huambo province. He studied paintings in Lameiras association, Vila Nova de Famalicão city, Portugal.