Nigeria: How Militants Stormed Lagos School, Abducted 6 Students

Lagos — Gunmen suspected to be militants stormed Lagos Model College Igbo-Nla in Epe and abducted six students yesterday.

The militants, armed to the teeth, arrived in the school in the morning while the students were at the assembly hall.

Security operatives have launched a hunt for the kidnappers in an attempt to free the abducted students.

As news of the abduction went viral, parents stormed the school looking for their children. The parents were addressed by the principal who assured them of the safety of those in boarding house.

None of the staff of the school was available for comment when our correspondent visited as fierce looking policemen wearing RRS vest guard the area, while the school security men refused people from entering the school premises.

Only those whose wards are students of the school were allowed in after screening.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said: "Today, at about 0500hrs, Pirates/Kidnappers gained entrance into Igbo-Nla Model School, near Epe and abducted six students. Investigation and rescue operation have commenced with the visit to the affected school by a police team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

"From the visit, it was found that the criminal elements used the Imeru/Iji waterway to access the swampy forest bordering the school, bore a hole on a part of the school fence to gain entrance. The dastardly act of these criminal elements is nothing other than sheer wickedness as there is no justification whatsoever to abduct innocent children."

While, appealing for calm to enable security agencies focus on rescue operations and apprehension of the suspects, he said the police and other security agencies would intensify all necessary measures towards ensuring safety and security of the good people of Lagos.

The police spokesman also called for "useful information from members of the public."

The House of Representatives member representing Epe Constituency, Wale Raji, had earlier urged the lower chamber to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to treat the case with utmost urgency.

Daily Trust reports that this is not the first time kidnappers will be striking at the school. Gunmen had late last year invaded Junior Secondary School, Igbo-Nla and abducted the principal and six students.

Sources said yesterday's incident would be one among many kidnap cases recorded in the metropolis in the last three months.