press release

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape welcomes the sentencing that was handed down to Christian Cornelius (aka Christopher) Julies who was found guilty on 34 charges, ranging from rape, attempted rape and assaults in various towns and cities in the Northern Cape and North West Provinces, over a period of more than four years. The sentencing was handed down in Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley, today, 25 May 2017. Christopher Julies received 7 life term sentences for rape and another 373 years imprisonment for rape, attempted rape and assaults. The sentences will run concurrently.

The crimes took place in Galeshewe, Ritchie, Olifantshoek, Upington, Kathu, Kuruman, Postmasburg, Pampierstad and Mafikeng from August 2011 until February 2015. The last offences were committed about a month before his arrest on January 23, 2015. The accused brutally raped and assaulted all the victims targeting them in isolated areas after which he threatened to kill them. The female victims are between the ages of 13 and 23 years old.

The court also ordered that "Christian Cornelius Julies be recorded forthwith in the register of sex offenders. In terms of section 41(1) of Criminal Law (sexual Offences and related matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007 the accused may henceforth not be employed within any circumstances, hold any position related adoption child care where he gains access where children are present or congregant and not to tolerate any business or trade".

"The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major General Koliswa Otola commended all the detectives from the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection an Sexual Offences Unit for sterling investigative work. The professional gathering of information by the investigating officers ensued that no impunity is granted to the perpetrator of this heinous and brutal crimes. The police will continue in its endeavours to ensure that crimes against women and children remain one of the priorities of the South African Police Service."