Nigeria: Kano State At 50 - Emir of Kano Leads Special Durbar

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II on Thursday led a special durbar procession organised by the Emirate Council to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir, dressed in black traditional royal regalia with a pink turban to match, rode on camel with his traditional drummers following behind him.

The procession of horse riders, comprising District Heads from the 44 local government areas of the state which followed behind the emir lasted for an hour.

The district heads after the procession, then proceeded to the emir's palace to pay him homage, which brought the Durbar to an end.

The colourful event was witnessed by thousands of people who thronged the palace from the city to witness the event.

The Durbar was attended by the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, his Deputy, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, members of the state executive Council and other top government functionaries.

Other dignitaries were the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Alhaji Abdurrahman Kawu Samaila, and traditional rulers.

The rest are traditional rulers, which include the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, Emir of Bargu in Niger, Alhaji Mohammed Dantoro as well as Emirs of Ringim and Gumel in Jigawa, Alhaji Sayyadi Mahmud and Alhaji Mohammed Sani II.

Federal, and state lawmakers, Col Dominic Oneya rtd, as well as dignitaries from Niger Republic among others.

NAN recalls that durbar was first staged in Kano in 1911, when the British colonial masters arrived the state by train for the first time during the then Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Abbas.

NAN