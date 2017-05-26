Nigeria: Navy Boosts Commerce On Lake Chad

The Nigerian Navy yesterday said its patrol teams on the Lake Chad Basin has improved security and enhanced commercial activities in the area.

The Nigeria Navy Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Rear Admiral Henry Babalola stated this during a press conference in Abuja, heralding the 61st Nigerian Navy Week Celebrations.

He said the newly established Navy Camp in Baga, Borno State, as part of the maritime component of Operation Lafiya Dole has boosted the confidence of fishermen and traders in the environment.

He said the Navy established another outpost in Onitsha Anambra State to compliment Operations Eagle Eye in the Niger Delta region, to check mate activities of pirates within the creeks.

Babalola said these were part of the achievements of the Nigerian Navy in the past one year leading up to its 61st anniversary.

He said the Nigerian Navy was established on 1st June 1956 as the Nigerian Marines, and over time, the NN has grown from an offshoot of Nigerian Marines to a formidable component of the nation's security architecture.