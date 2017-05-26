Angola: Government Prioritizes Wheat Cultivation

Luanda — The agriculture sector is working towards the creation of conditions for farms that bet on wheat cultivation so as to enable them to produce it with competitiveness.

This was said to Angop on Thursday in Luanda by the director of the National Cereals Institute (Incer), Benjamim Castelo.

He said that the government is interest to stimulate and encourage these farmers that have come up, by creating an environment that allows them to produce wheat at wide range and competitive conditions.

As incentives to investors, the director pointed out the facilities of access to land that the state is offering to promoters, access to low-cost agricultural tools.