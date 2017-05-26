26 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Prioritizes Wheat Cultivation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The agriculture sector is working towards the creation of conditions for farms that bet on wheat cultivation so as to enable them to produce it with competitiveness.

This was said to Angop on Thursday in Luanda by the director of the National Cereals Institute (Incer), Benjamim Castelo.

He said that the government is interest to stimulate and encourage these farmers that have come up, by creating an environment that allows them to produce wheat at wide range and competitive conditions.

As incentives to investors, the director pointed out the facilities of access to land that the state is offering to promoters, access to low-cost agricultural tools.

Angola

Parliament Passes Local Power Law

The National Assembly Thursday in Luanda general and unanimously passed into law the Local Power bill and the draft on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.