Nigeria: Election - Ekweremadu Wants Age Limit Removed

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called for total removal of age limit as a criterion for holding political office.

Hosting the Not Too Young To Run (#NotTooYoungToRun) campaign, championed by the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), in his office at the National Assembly, Abuja, Ekweremadu advocated for a situation where the electorate would be allowed to make their choices based on their assessment of the competence of those who presented themselves for elections.

"We have just acknowledged the young man, Emmanuel Macron (39), who is now the President of France. We believe it can also happen here in our country; and we believe that with education and exposure, people can achieve a lot at a very young age.

"Therefore, while many Nigerians are calling for a reduction in the age barrier, it is actually my strong and personal opinion that there should be no age barrier in terms of running for political office or holding executive position.

Earlier in her address, the leader of the delegation and Programme Director of YIAGA, Miss Cynthia Mbamalu, had solicited the Senate's support for the Constitution Amendment Bill sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako, seeking to align the voting age of 18 years with eligibility to contest for political office in Nigeria.