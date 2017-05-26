26 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Election - Ekweremadu Wants Age Limit Removed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called for total removal of age limit as a criterion for holding political office.

Hosting the Not Too Young To Run (#NotTooYoungToRun) campaign, championed by the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), in his office at the National Assembly, Abuja, Ekweremadu advocated for a situation where the electorate would be allowed to make their choices based on their assessment of the competence of those who presented themselves for elections.

"We have just acknowledged the young man, Emmanuel Macron (39), who is now the President of France. We believe it can also happen here in our country; and we believe that with education and exposure, people can achieve a lot at a very young age.

"Therefore, while many Nigerians are calling for a reduction in the age barrier, it is actually my strong and personal opinion that there should be no age barrier in terms of running for political office or holding executive position.

Earlier in her address, the leader of the delegation and Programme Director of YIAGA, Miss Cynthia Mbamalu, had solicited the Senate's support for the Constitution Amendment Bill sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako, seeking to align the voting age of 18 years with eligibility to contest for political office in Nigeria.

Nigeria

Court Dissolves 20-Year Marriage Over Poor Sexual Performance

Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday dissolved a 20-year-old marriage between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.