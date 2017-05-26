Angola: Election - Lists of Parties' Candidatures Continue On Display

Luanda — The lists of candidatures of the five Angolan political parties and an electoral coalition contesting the forthcoming election of 23 August, continue available for those interested and awaiting further treatment by the Constitutional Court.

The said parties are the ruling MPLA party, opposition UNITA, FNLA , PRS, APN and CASA-CE coalition.

MPLA is the country's major political party currently with 175 seats in the National Assembly (Parliament), followed by main UNITA opposition (32), and CASA-CE coalition (08).

PRS has three seats in Parliament, followed by FNLA (02).

Meanwhile, in 2013 the Constitutional Court ruled the extinction of 48 political parties for failing to participate in two running polls and another 19 for failing to reach 0,5 percent of the valid votes in the general election of 2012, in line with the Political Parties Law.