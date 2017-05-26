26 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election - Lists of Parties' Candidatures Continue On Display

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The lists of candidatures of the five Angolan political parties and an electoral coalition contesting the forthcoming election of 23 August, continue available for those interested and awaiting further treatment by the Constitutional Court.

The said parties are the ruling MPLA party, opposition UNITA, FNLA , PRS, APN and CASA-CE coalition.

MPLA is the country's major political party currently with 175 seats in the National Assembly (Parliament), followed by main UNITA opposition (32), and CASA-CE coalition (08).

PRS has three seats in Parliament, followed by FNLA (02).

Meanwhile, in 2013 the Constitutional Court ruled the extinction of 48 political parties for failing to participate in two running polls and another 19 for failing to reach 0,5 percent of the valid votes in the general election of 2012, in line with the Political Parties Law.

Angola

Parliament Passes Local Power Law

The National Assembly Thursday in Luanda general and unanimously passed into law the Local Power bill and the draft on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.