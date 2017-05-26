Uganda: Bishop Rejects Demands to Compensate Accident Victim's Family

The Rev. Bishop of Soroti Anglican diocese, George William Erwau has rejected demands for compensation for a 24-year-old expectant mother who was knocked dead by his car.

The deceased, Angela Atono, a resident of Anyara sub-county in Kaberamaido district was knocked dead on Sunday by the Bishop, who was driving in a double cabin pick up registration number, UAM 336 V in Soroti town.

Bishop Erwau was locked up at Soroti Central Police Station after the accident and released on police bond a day later. The deceased's relatives had demanded that Bishop Erwau compensates the family with seven cows worth about Shs 7 million and that he clears all burial expenses including transport, the cost of a coffin and feeding the mourners.

But Bishop Erwau rejected the demands saying he can only pay the compensation after being found guilty.

East Kyoga regional police spokesperson Michael Odongo says that the family has already been supported with burial expenses by the church. He adds that investigations are already underway and that once complete; the Bishop will be arraigned in court.

"The church agreed to cater for the burial expenses of course which include coffin, transporting the body. The issue under contention is compensation. Now the Bishop is saying if he's found that he was the one in the wrong, then he will pay. But he can't pay this early when he's still under investigation. For us we are proceeding with the criminal case which is there; the death of that girl... The issue of negotiation is civil, it is outside the police", said Odongo.

Michael Okello, a relative of the deceased says they are not prepared for the lengthy court process.

"The Bishop is talking of court, going to court but for us we are not ready for court. We wanted to do things as Itesots. We don't have have money of going to court because court will not hear the case in one day and finish", said Okello.

The deceased was laid to rest on Thursday at Anyara Sub County in Kaberamaido district. The diocese provided two coffins for the mother and unborn baby, a bag of beans and refunded to the family, a sum of Shs 150,000 which they used for post-mortem, according to Okello.

"As a church they supported us with some materials for burial. They gave us the two coffins, then they gave us two bags of posho and one 100kg bag of beans. Then they provided transport. Those are the only things which the church supported us with", added Okello.