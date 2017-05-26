Malawi: Protect People With Albinism - UN Women

Nsanje — United Nations (UN) Women has called on every Malawian to take part in protecting people with albinism in the wake of albino attacks and killings in the country.

UN Women Programme Specialist Habiba Osman made the call on Thursday in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Tengani in Nsanje District where her organization met different stakeholders and people with albinism.

Osman said although the country has made progress in protecting people with albinism, stakeholders have more work to ensure that the problem is eliminated.

"Some gaps still exist and everyone has a responsibility to protect people with albinism. This responsibility should not be left to institutions only," Osman said.

The UN Women organization is in the process of revamping community policing forum structures in Nsanje by providing them necessary support in their work of protecting people with albinism.

Osman said this initiative aims at establishing the population of people with albinism in the country.

"We need to have exact figures of people with albinism showing where they live so that we can easily reach them," she said.

Nsanje District Commissioner (DC) Gift Rapozo applauded UN Women for the initiative saying that the forums are crucial since they operate directly from communities where these people live.

During the meeting, UN Women also handed over assorted items to community policing forums to help them in their work of protecting people with albinism in the area.

The equipment included bicycles, torches, reflector jackets, writing materials, umbrellas and hats.