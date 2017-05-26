Angola: Parliament Passes Local Power Law

Luanda — The National Assembly Thursday in Luanda general and unanimously passed into law the Local Power bill and the draft on the Local Power Organisation and Functioning, as part of the tasks towards the setting up of autarchies.

The former bill follows a legislating initiative of the head of State and Government, while the latter (Local Power Organisation and Functioning), responds to a move from the main opposition UNITA party's parliamentary bench.

The two drafts verse on the same matter and have gone through a discussion among the MPs that passed them with no objection.

According to sources, the two bills might be merged into one single document.

The secretary of State for Institutional Affairs, Adão de Almeida, told the Parliament's plenary session that the Government's bill seeks to define the general lines guiding all subsequent legislation of support for the implementation of the local power in the country, with stress to the local autarchies.

The official said as well that the essential tasks have been carried out and others are in advanced stage.

He mentioned as an example that the electoral registration for the forthcoming 23 August election was concluded on 31 March this year, having registered 9.3 million voters, that is two million more than in the 2012 election.