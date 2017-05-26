26 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - Tourism Sector Contributes to Public Accounts Balance

Saurimo — The hotels and tourism sector can contribute significantly to the balance of public accounts, the creation of new jobs and the fight against poverty, said Thursday in Saurimo, the incumbent minister, Paulino Domingos Baptista.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bikuku hotel and a residential complex in Saurimo, the minister said Angola has a potential in tourism, if it is well exploited, it will bring multiple benefits to communities and contribute to the diversification of the economy.

In this perspective, he pointed out, the Executive defined the tourism and hotels sector as a cluster to be developed under the diversification of the national economy.

The minister appealed, on the occasion, to national and foreign investors in order to promote the tourist as well as the permanent training of its employees, aiming at improving services.

