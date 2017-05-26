Angola: MPLA Vice - President Leaves for Huambo

Luanda — The MPLA Vice- president, João Lourenço, left this Friday morning for the central Huambo province, where he will be presented to the local population as the ruling party's presidential candidate for the election, set for August 23 this year.

The MPLA presidential candidate, who did not speaking to Angop at Luanda airport, is being accompanied on this mission by his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço and a high-level delegation from the party.

According to the programme, at the end of the morning João Lourenço is expected to travel to the Kingdom of Bailundo, which is 75 kilometers from the provincial headquarters, where he is meeting with local officials and traditional authorities, to learn about the concerns that afflict the population.

In Huambo, the MPLA leader will also hold meetings with the party's officials in the province, civil society and religious entities, as well as visiting construction works in progress in the region.

On Saturday, the candidate will address the electorate of Huambo, in an rally is expected to be attended by militants, friends and supporters of MPLA of the 11 municipalities that make up the province.

This is the second visit made by João Lourenço to Huambo this year, the first of which took place on April 4, when he presided over the central act of National Peace and Reconciliation Day.