South Africa: People Living With Albinism Are Not Animals to Be Hunted

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party urges government to increase awareness through education especially in areas notorious for the vicious killings of people with albinism after a young school girl from Mtubatuba in KZN is reported to be living in fear as she is being hunted down by unknown people even at school.

"When we hear these kinds of details about gangs of men roaming around, literally hunting down people with albinism simply to make money by cutting off their body parts and killing them, we must question whether enough is being done to protect them. We urge the police to also focus on the demand for albino body parts without just stopping at arresting killers. If there are people hunting for albino body parts, then there are buyers and those buyers must face the full brunt of the law because they are creating such a market," said IFP KZN Provincial Spokesperson on Social Development, Mrs Ncamisile Nkwanyana MPL.

"The South African authorities must ensure that the suspected perpetrators of these horrific crimes are brought to justice, and that they address the root causes of these killings, which have left people with albinism living in constant fear. We urge the government and the civil society to join hands in fighting the crimes against humanity that people living with albinism are made to go through. This situation is a potent mix of poverty, witchcraft beliefs and market forces which push people to do things for profit. Just like other special sectors in society such as women, people living with disability, albinism must receive special attention from our leaders," continued Mrs Nkwanyana.

"Various structures entrusted with regulating Traditional Healers must be engaged and lobbied to desist from perpetuating these barbaric myths. People with albinism are being abducted before being slaughtered like animals by unknown people for certain rituals. In some places their body parts are used as talismans or ingredients to create potions to heal illnesses and bring good luck in business. Because of these beliefs albinos are victims of attacks, killings and mutilations. Some also believe having sexual intercourse with an albino can cure AIDS - a belief which often leads to rapes, even against children. This has to stop before more people become victims," concluded Mrs Nkwanyana.

Whilst acknowledging the devastating and dehumanising capacity of poverty, the IFP does not believe that the ritual killing of albinos is a gateway to riches and success.