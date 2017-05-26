Angola: Ruling Party Presidential Candidate in Huambo

Huambo — The ruling MPLA party presidential candidate, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, is since Friday morning in central Huambo province, for his presentation to militants, friends and sympathisers.

João Lourençao who is at the head of an MPLA delegation was welcomed by the party's local first secretary, João Baptista Kussumua, and thousands of militants and friends who flocked to Albano Machado airport to accord him a warm welcome.

In Huambo that is the country's fourth electoral centre, after Luanda, Huíla and Benguela, will undertake an intense political activity, including a visit to Bailundo kingdom and meetings with members of the party and of the civil society in the region.

On Saturday, João Lourenço is set to address a public rally.