Malawi: Chitimbe to Release Luso Langa Volume 2

Lilongwe — Lilongwe based music artist Innocent Chitimbe said he is set to release a second album, Luso Langa Volume 2, on June 17 this year.

Speaking in an interview Malawi News Agency (Mana), Chitimbe said the new album has 12 tracks mostly done in genre of reggae and calypso.

He said the album has a taken a different approach from his first volume in terms of the messages it is conveying to the general public.

"This album has new messages that I have never produced before. They are messages of comfort, love and encouragement to people suffering in various ways," Chitimbe said.

Some of the new songs in the album include Usalire, Sanadziwe mama, Adzakhala mfulu, Nditatseka maso, Adzakula bwanji and Sadziwa.

Chitimbe, popularly known as D7 Namatcheni, said the album will be released in both CD and DVD format with a double launch show set for October this year.

He also revealed that he is planning to perform in South Africa in September with his band called Nyasa Vibration before the launch.

"We want to give our international fans the feel of songs from the new album," he said.

The second album was produced by Viwe Chibwana and Richard Phompheya at Collins and Limbani Touch Studios in Blantyre.

The new album comes four years after the release of his debut album Luso Langa Volume 1 which has sold over 50,000 copies in CDs and DVDs.