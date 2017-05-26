Gambia Awaits the Return of Black Thunder

Music fans across The Gambia are waiting for the return of Black Thunder, a Switzerland-based Gambian reggae dancehall artist making waves both at home and abroad.

Black Thunder comes straight from Bern for a gig organized by MC Pa Jawara and Gad Bless Sound on 1st June, 2017 at Will's Night Club in Lamin featuring A2, Royal Messenger, Real Kebz, CC boys, music by Selcta Olpa, MC Mutaburaka, Dj Kalaras, Dj Skibu and Dj Simplez.

After that he will perform in Njaba Youths Development Committee 2nd day of Koriteh alongside Philanthropy to be backed by Africa Light Sound.

Born on 5 December 1987, in Njaba Kunda, The Gambia, Saikou Kanteh, popularly known as Black Thunder, is a songwriter, reggae and dancehall artist based in Bern, Switzerland. His passion for music began when he was seven years old.

At that age, he had already started a band with his friends. He later decided to consider music as a career choice. Shortly afterwards, he met a popular local producer called Papis who brought him into the studio.

This saw him record his first single called 'Liberate From Action' at TJ records in 2002.

In 2004, he relocated to Milan, Italy to pursue music studies for two years. After completing his studies, he went into the studio to record more music and later founded a band.

His musical journey began taking shape and this saw him touring Europe with his band.

In 2009, he left Italy for Bern, Switzerland where he launched a solo career and signed contract with Likkle Lion Record in Geneva.

While in Bern, he attended music school for 20 months, doing both theory and practical courses and was regarded as one of Switzerland's best 12 artistes. In 2014 he signed another contract with Atomic Dog Records in Bern.

In 2015, he toured The Gambia where he had eight concerts. All the proceeds were donated to schools, hospitals and youth development projects.

As of march 2016, he was working on his debut album to be released that same year. The album will feature some of the following songs; 'Eye Pon Me Girl', 'Too Late To Come Home', 'Money Make Them Funny', 'Woman I Need you My World', 'Mama Don't Worry', 'Visa Use' and 'One love'.

Dj Jimmysense, Black Thunder's manager described him as a perfect artist Gambia has to watch.

"He has a vision and he is representing Gambia all over the world with his hit songs include Eye Pon Me Girl', 'Too Late To Come Home', 'Money Make Them Funny'," he said.

Jimmy sense, a reggae dancehall DJ at Paradise FM said they are making every effort for Thunder to tour The Gambia again. He urged Gambians to expect hit tunes from him.

Dj Mutaburaka, also a disk jokey at Paradise FM, won the top ten countdown at Paradise FM five times.

He explained that top ten count down is a collection of different Gambian artists usually aired at Paradise FM every Friday. Fans vote for favorites by texting.

"Due to the quality of his music he was voted winner five times in a row. Black Thunder is a great artist as has good lyrics, Gambian music fans respond positively to his music," the veteran DJ said.