26 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Ex-Deputy IGP Reinstated, At Lower Rank

Photo: The Point
Modou Gaye, former Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Modou Gaye, former Deputy Inspector General of Police, reported to work on Wednesday following his reinstatement but not in the same position he was occupying before his dismissal following his alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow former President Yahya Jammeh.

Police spokesman Inspector, Foday Conta, confirmed Mr Gage's reinstatement saying he is now the Commissioner of Policy Implementation at the Gambia Police Force.

Mr Gaye was fired from the police on 24 November 2009 after he was accused of attempting to overthrow the government of former President Yahya Jammeh together with the former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General Lang Tombong Tamba, and seven others.

He had denied the treason charges, saying; "they are all false and a fabrication".

However, he was among the seven convicted and sentenced to death by the High Court in July 2010. The sentence was later commuted to life in prison by the Supreme Court.

They were pardoned in July 2015 by former President Jammeh alongside more than 200 prisoners.

Modou Gaye began his career in 1982 when he joined the Gambia Gendarmerie.

Gambia

