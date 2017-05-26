26 May 2017

Gambia: GFF FF Cup Slated for June 2nd

By Lamin Darboe

The 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation FF Cup final is set for Friday 2 June 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 9.30pm.

The much-awaited final will feature Hawks and Real De Banjul who eliminated Bombada and Banjul United in the semifinal last week.

Hawks beat Bombada 6-2 on aggregate in the semi-final to progress to the FF cup final for the first time since 2014 after losing to Banjul United 1-0 in the final, played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Real De Banjul defeated Banjul United 1-0 on aggregate to sail to the FF cup final after losing the league title to Gambia Armed Forces following their 1-0 defeat to Bombada in the week-twenty fixtures at the weekend.

