Gambia: Poverty Still Remains a Rural Phenomenon in Gambia

Following the recent report launching on the Preliminary Findings of the 2015/16 Integrated Household Survey, The Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS) has revealed in a press release that poverty still remains a rural phenomenon in the country and that the national poverty rate has remained flat between 2010 and 2015/16.

The release further indicated that the poverty rate of the rural areas increased from 64.2 percent in 2010 to 69.5 percent in 2015 - an 8.3 percent increase. The poor in rural areas account for about 64 percent of the total poor in the country. Conversely, urban poverty declined by 5.4 percent from 33.4 percent to 31.6 percent.

"According to the Integrated Household Survey 2015/16 produced by The Gambia Bureau of Statistics, the proportion of the Gambian population living beneath the national poverty line has remained flat. National poverty increased slightly from 48.1 percent in 2010 to 48.6 percent in 2015. While this increase of the poverty rate was statistically insignificant, the number of poor increased substantially by 18.2 percent from 0.79 million in 2010 to 0.94 million in 2015.

There are strong regional and rural urban dimensions of poverty that mask a striking difference, with both very poor and relatively well-off districts found in the same region. Banjul is the least poor while Niamina West is the poorest.

Food security is threatening achievement of the poverty eradication. With one rainy season and fertile soils, Gambia has favorable conditions for food production and can produce enough of the main staples to feed its population. Nonetheless, some areas experience significant food insecurity. Estimations based on the IHS 2015/16 suggest that close to 55 percent of the population cannot meet the daily required minimum calories of 2400 per day per person. Brikama is the Local Government Area (LGA) with the largest food insecurity and accounts close to half of the food poor population. Region-level estimates mask the district disparities. The district with largest food poverty is Foni Bintang at 85.5 percent.

The results show the positive effects of education in reduction of poverty. In both rural and urban areas, the level of education of the household head is inversely related with the incidence, depth and severity of poverty. People living in a household whose head has no education account for 79.7% of the poor. The incidence of poverty was highest for households with 15 or more members, and declined for households of smaller sizes. Households whose heads are employed in agriculture tend to be poorer and account for 28.2 percent of the population - yet account for 9.9 percent of the population in urban areas and 45.5 percent in rural areas.

Gambia's performance on some important non-monetary dimensions of well-being remain low. Access to basic services such as access to electricity for lighting remains limited, educational completion and progression remain low, although there has been an increase in the enrolment rates over the last 5 years. Lack of progress in these areas poses a formidable barrier to the country becoming a low middle income. It must be noted however that, Gambia has made significant progress in other human development outcomes, such as child and infant mortality, gender parity index in the last decade," the release stated.

"The implementation of the Integrated Household Survey series is critical in informing policymakers, in particular by identifying the poor, their location and their socio-demographic characteristics," said Nyakassi M.B. Sanyang, statistician general, GBoS. "Such information are critical in designing policy reforms and programmes to boost poverty reduction."