Gambia: Fourth Prosecution Witness Testifies in Suspected Drug Case

Abdoulie Kebbeh, a narcotics officer at the New Yundum Police Station, Tuesday testified as fourth prosecution witness in a drug trial against Babucarr Jobe, before Magistrate A. Sillah at the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

Mr. Jobe is alleged to have been found in possession of 3kg and 900g of cannabis at Bakoteh on 22nd March, 2017.

The witness in his testimony said on the day of the incident, drug officer visited Mr. Jobe's residence at Bakoteh. He said when they arrived there, they saw Mr. Jobe going out and he ordered NCA 3 Jatibou Sambou and NCA Sulayman Gibba to intercept him.

He said when they captured him, they went with him to his -Mr. Jobe- compound where they found three men brewing Attaya. He said when they introduced themselves to the men and requested for the compound owner, the pointed Mr. Jobe to them as the caretaker.

He said they conducted a search of the compound and found a yellow rice bag containing one big bundle wrapped in a cement paper. He said they continued on the search and they recovered an empty bag of rice containing 3 bundles of suspected cannabis which were also wrapped in a cement paper. He said Mr. Jobe and the three men were arrested and another search was conducted where the three men were brewing Attaya and a white electric kettle containing D3, 640 was found.

According to him, they were all arrested and taken to New Yundum police station with the suspected cannabis where Mr. Jobe was interrogated and he accepted the ownership in the presence of an independent witness.

The matter is adjourned to 30th May 2017 for the fifth prosecution witness to testimony.