Gambia: Turkish Delegation Visits Gambia

"A Turkish delegation composed of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) officials, Mr. Ali İbrahim Okur and Mr. Egemen Sener, Prof. Salih Mollaoglu from the School of Medicine of the University of Yildirim Beyazit and also Mr. Sabri Er, Representative in the Turkish Office of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), held a visit to The Gambia between 15 - 17 May, 2017, within the framework of a Project aiming to furnish the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (SMAHS) of the University of The Gambia with four laboratories.

The cost of the Project, 1.2 million US Dollars, 60% of which would be borne by TİKA and the remaining cost would be met by the other stakeholders in the Project. The Turkish side in cooperation with the other stakeholders would realise the Project on a grant basis.

In this vein, all the equipments of the four labs are envisaged to be purchased by the relevant stakeholders and the medical personnel and technical staff for the labs would be granted scholarships by the Turkish government to enable their studies at Turkish universities.

For this matter, within three years, about 15 students would be granted scholarships to study at the Medicine Faculties in Turkey.

The Turkish delegation, during their stay in Banjul, also held talks with the Ministries of Higher Education, Fisheries, Agriculture and Finance & Economic Affairs.