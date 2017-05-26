26 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Turkish Delegation Visits Gambia

By Arfang M.S. Camara

A Turkish delegation comprises of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) officials, Mr. Ali İbrahim Okur and Mr. Egemen Sener, Prof. Salih Mollaoglu from the School of Medicine of the University of Yildirim Beyazit and also Mr. Sabri Er, representative in the Turkish office of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), recently visited The Gambia, under the framework of a project aiming to furnish the School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (SMAHS) of the University of The Gambia with four laboratories.

In a press released sent to the Daily Observer, stated that the Project which is to be realised by the end of 2019, is aimed to provide The Gambia with fully-fledged four labs to enable all medical analysis and blood test.

The Turkish delegation, during their stay in Banjul, also held talks with the Ministries of Higher Education, Fisheries, Agriculture and Finance & Economic Affairs.

