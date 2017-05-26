Gambia: Court to Deliver Sentence On Man Guilty of 960 Grams of Cannabis Possession Today

Magistrate A. Sillah at the Brikama Magistrates' Court is expected to deliver sentence on one Babucarr Tanko who was found guilty by the court on a charge of 960 grams of prohibited cannabis possession on Tuesday.

Prosecutors indicted Babucarr Tanko of being found in possession of 960 grams of Cannabis sativa without licence on 28th March, 2017, at Mandinaba, a village 6 km from Brikama on the East. Mr. Tanko had pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him in court.

Narrating the facts of the matters on Tuesday, the prosecuting officer, NCA2 Korteh said Mr. Tanko was arrested when one Batch Minteh and other officers intercepted the car that he was boarding at Mandinaba police check point.

He said when the car arrived at the check point, the drug officers ordered the driver -Cherno Chorr- to pack on the side of the road and a search was conducted in the car. He said Mr. Tanko was found with a black school bag. He said when the bag was searched and one big bundle wrapped in a cement paper was found.

Mr. Korteh said after the drugs were found, voluntary and cautionary statements were obtained from Mr. Tank which, he said were read to him and accepted them. He said Mr. Tanko thumb printed both statements and a report was prepared by the station officer, called Batch.

According to him, Mr. Tanko was later escorted to the weigh and measures office in Banjul alongside the cannabis where a certificate was issued which, he said Mr. Tanko thumb printed. He said a report was produced from the sample of the cannabis which was signed by an analysts and a certificate too was issued which was signed by M Kebbeh.

The documents were tendered by the prosecutor to be marked as exhibits which was granted by the magistrate and they were marked as exhibits A1 to A5.

Prosecutor Korteh then for adjournment to enable him bring the substance of in the court. His application was granted and the matter was adjourned today for sentencing.