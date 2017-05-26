Gambia: Armitage Turns 90, Ex-Students Association's SG Speaks

The secretary general of the Ex-students' Association of Armitage Senior Secondary has underscored the importance of commemorating the institution's 90 years anniversary.

Ahmed Hydara, who was speaking during an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer ahead of the celebrations, acknowledged that Armitage Senior Secondary School is the oldest senior school in The Gambia.

Established in 1927 by Governor Cecil Hamilton Armitage, a British, who served as governor in The Gambia from 1920 to 1927, the institution is credited for its academic excellence over the years and was the first senior school to be built in The Gambia.

Hydara stated that being the only English boarding school in the country, the learning facility has produced an overwhelming number of people, some of whom are currently serving in various capacities in the country and beyond.

"The likes of Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang, minister of Women's Affairs, who is also overseeing the Office of The Vice President, Aja Dr. Isatou Njie Saidy, former vice president of The Gambia, Momodou Saidy, editor-in-chief of Daily Observer Newspaper, Pa Modou Mbowe, managing director of the Daily Observer Company, Ebrima Baldeh of GRTS, among a host of others. These are all meaningful products of Armitage and over the years have proven to be tremendous assets of this great country of ours", he noted.

According to SG Hydara, the anniversary celebration is going to be in a form of dual-functions, saying it will coincides with this year's speech and prize-giving ceremony of Armitage.

"We invite all the ex-students of the school to grace this mega celebration of a dual function. The ceremony is going to be held in a grant style", he said.

The event, he went on, would also avail the students and ex-students of Armitage a perfect opportunity to meet and discuss crucial matters relating to development of the school.

"It will equally involve various varieties of activities that will showcase talents among students of Armitage".

He thus thanked Gamtel/Gamcel, Trust Bank Gambia Ltd, Gambia Ports Authority, Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, Gambia Revenue Authority and the Public Utility and Regulatory Authority for their support to the Ex-student's Association of Armitage.