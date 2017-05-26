26 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Restores Suspected Drug Peddler's Bail

By Awa Gassama

A Bundung Magistrates' Court has restored the bail of one Alagie Senghore; a suspected drug peddler whose bail was previously revoked, following his plea with the court.

Mr. Senghore pleaded to Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, saying, "I am pleading with the court to help me have my bail back as I was sick and could not attend court hearings.

He is accused of being found possession of 60g of prohibited drugs on 28th February, 2017 at Senegambia.

The drug prosecutor did not object to Mr. Senghore's appeal for the restoration of his bail but said he wanted him to tell the court the truth. He said when Mr. Senghore was granted bail, sometime during Gambia's last political impasse that arise from the last December 1 Presidential elections, court were still hearing cases and he never showed-up at the court. "I had to call his line several times and he never attain to them. I had to apply tireless efforts to get him in court," the prosecutor said.

Magistrate Njie restored his bail and warned him that any day he fails to come to court, he shall face the consequences. Mr. Senghore was granted bail in the sum of D50, 000 with two Gambian sureties.

The matter is adjourned to 5th June, for hearing.

