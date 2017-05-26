Gambia: West Coast Radio, EU-Unesco Capacity Building Project Underway

The West Coast Radio recently commenced its European Union-Gambia Media Capacity Building Project implemented by UNESCO. The training, which is organised for staff of the radio, is aimed at reforming The Gambia media to better contribute to democratic governance.

The synergy, currently underway at its Manjai Kunda office, is supported in conjunction with the EU and UNESCO and is part of the broader initiative by the UN and EU to reinforce the capacities of Gambia media professionals.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Peter Gomez, the managing director of West Coast Radio, said project seeks to address some of the weaknesses of staff, thereby improving their knowledge and skills for effective performance.

Gomez, a veteran broadcaster, acknowledged that journalism has ever been more important than it is today; citing the current environment journalists now operates in the country.

According to him, his medium aims to continue working with partners like the European Union and UNESCO to better enhance the capacities of its staff, who are poised to uncover and tell stories that matters most.

"Hence our emphasis this on traditional journalism skills; investigative reporting, skillful interviewing, relentless fact checking and clear, elegant writing just as I learned it decades ago," he stated.

He called on journalists to be neutral in their profession and that as watchdogs of society, they have to challenge authority, which he said is possible unless journalists are independent.

"Your most important social responsibility is to prevent the abuse of those who are in power. Question them and ask tough questions, don't be scared," he said.

He added, "There are no forbidden or silly questions. If you do that you would have responded to one of the aims and objectives of UNESCO's funding of this exercise. The overall objective of UNESCO media support project is to contribute to better democratic governance through promoting freedom of the press and the quality of information available to the population".

For his part, Mr. Leszek Bialy, a representative of UNESCO-Dakar Office, reminded journalists that they are in a business in which their credibility and truth are the most important guiding tools.