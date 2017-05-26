26 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Detective Officer Testifies in Forex Bureau Breaking Case

By Isatou M Ceesay

Pa Alpha Ceesay, a detective officer attached at the Brikama Sanchaba Police Post Tuesday testified before Magistrate A.R. Bah of the Brikama Magistrate's Court in an attempted felony case involving Alieu Komma and Paul Mendy.

Mr. Komma and Mendy are accused of breaking and entering into A.B Forex Bureau with intent to commit a felony on 21st April, 2017 at Brikama Wellingara.

Ceesay said in his testimony that on April 21, a complaint was logged at the station in connection to an alleged breaking. He said a report was prepared and shared with all the departments for further investigation. He said a suspect was caught with a laptop and an iron.

He said the investigation, conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department -CID- office led them to suspect Mr. Komma and Mendy because they have many shop breaking records with them. "They were arrested for interrogation and confessed that they did break into the Forex Bureau but did not found anything there," the witness explained. He said the two were cautioned and charged.

Sergeant 2294 Jammeh, the police prosecutor applied for adjournment to enable them bring their second witness for testimony which was granted by Magistrate Bah.

