26 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Man Found Dead in Old Jeshwang

A 26-year-old man identified as Abdou Singhateh from Old Jeshwang in the Kanifing Municipality, has been found hanging in his house in Old Jeshwang on Wednesday morning, the Daily Observer can authoritatively report.

According to our source, Mr. Singhateh was found hanged in his house with a white rope. The late Mr. Singhateh was believed to be suffering from mental disorder for quite a long time.

Speaking to our reporters, Binta Manneh, a sister to the deceased described the incident as shocking, nothing that the late Singhateh was suffering from mental disorder since when he was born. "I woke up in the morning and knocked his door but the door was locked then I decided to look through his window and saw him hanged. Actually we don't know the reason why he hanged himself, but what I can tell you is that he has been suffering from mental disorder for long time."

She narrated that sometimes when the deceased was highly abnormal, he would hit his head on the wall and in many occasion, nobody in the compound could controlled him. "He has been taken to Tanka Tanka for treatment for several occasions but to no avail as he always run away," she said, adding that last week he was spotted running and going to the riverside, saying that 'he was going to kill himself'.

For Fatou Suwareh, a cousin to the late Abdou Singhateh described the incident as so unfortunate and sad, noting that if the man was mentally stabled; he would have been a very nice man.

by Momodou Jawo & Tida Janneh

