Gambia: Gtti Law Students' Association Celebrates 27th Anniversary

The Law Students' Association (LSA) of The Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) recently commemorated its 17thanniversary at a colourful ceremony held at the school ground in Kanifing.

The event held on the theme: "Pertinence of Laws in Nation Building", attracted various stakeholders from government and law enforcement officials. The event, also accord members a perfect opportunity to discuss on issues pertaining to the law, to help inspire the students in their various career choices.

Deputizing for the inspector general of police, assistant superintendent of police Almameh S. Manga, acknowledged that the police who are a social institution are trying to balance liberty with security.

The police, he went on, are among those whom people look up to for inspiration and urged students in the legal jurisdiction to understand the law.

"It will help us in our transformative drive in months ahead. Similarly, it has to be said that this requires the full participation of the community geared towards making this country a piece of heaven." he said.

He, however, sent signal to those engaged in unlawful and breach of the legal frameworks that the police and community are galvanising more strategies to adequately deal with crime related issues.

Deputising for the solicitor general, Dr. Henry D.R. Carrol, a renowned legal luminary, highlighted that it is axiomatic that good laws create order in any society of which The Gambia is no exception.

He maintained that any civilized society that does not have good laws, then the law of the jungle shall be the order of the day.

The president of the LSA, Israel D. Aseweje said that the annual law day symposium is a day set aside to mark the permanence of law in nation building, as well as to celebrate the legal culture and system of The Gambia.

The association, he went on, recognizes the need to organize such an important event to make students and people legally conscious of relevant laws for a better country.

The move, is he added, will intellectually boost and enhance one's knowledge, dexterity and will when it comes to law.

For his part, Ousman Kanteh, secretary general of the association added: "The association has contributed immensely in satisfying the needs of not only the practice of law, but in all areas of national development."

According to him, about 90% of prominent Gambian lawyers passed through the GTTI.

Kinteh indicated that the most important of all the challenges is the failure of recognizing GTTI certificate in getting admission to the University of The Gambia by education officials.

Other speakers include, Lamin Darboe, the executive director of the National Youth Council, Saikou Ba Jarju, the National Assembly Member for Busumbala Constituency and Lamin J. Gassama, who represented the director general of Drug Law Enforcement Agency-The Gambia.