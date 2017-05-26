26 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Trans Air Maiden Flight Arrives in Banjul

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olimatou Coker

Trans Air, a Senegalese Airline maiden flight on Sunday evening landed at the Banjul International Airport.

Speaking to our reporter Olimatou Coker, the chief executive director (CED) of the Trans Air who doubles as the captain of the flight Alioune Faal, gave a brief overview of the Airline, revealing that Trans Air was founded in 2009 and is a Senegalese regional Airline that is operating in many countries.

He informed the Daily Observer that this is their first commercial flight to Banjul and the next cities they are targeting are Freetown, Guinea and many more other cities.

Nebbi Sillah, the Regional Ground Operations manager of Trans Air, said as a company, they just realised that it is difficult for the Senegalese and the Gambian communities to travel easily thus they initiated this simply because they wanted to make travelling easier for the travelers from Banjul to Dakar and from Dakar to Banjul.

According to Sillah, they are operating in Ziguinchori in Cassamance in the Southern region of Senegal and other countries, but they don't have any flight in Banjul so they just wanted to open a road to make sure that the Gambian people and the Senegalese people would able to move from one place to another very easily.

Ndey Awa Samba Jeng, senior station manager at Gambia International Airline (GIA), expressed delight for having another direct carrier flying from Dakar to Banjul. She called on Gambians to patronise the carrier flying from Banjul to Dakar, while expressing hope that they would receive a high flying rate from the Gambian people. She thanked Trans Air for choosing Banjul.

Gambia

Ex-Deputy IGP Reinstated, At Lower Rank

Modou Gaye, former Deputy Inspector General of Police, reported to work on Wednesday following his reinstatement but not… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.